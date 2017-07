6th Race : The A. Q. Qidwai Memorial Cup. (about 1100m) Noverro (Mr.Joydeep Datta Gupta, Mr.Rajesh Poddar & Mr.Zahid Hasin Khan..) 52.5 Neeraj Rawal First.

Zander 57.5 A. Imran Khan second.

Make Way For Me 58.5 C. Alford third and

No More Politics 59 Aakash Rajput fourth

All Ran

Won by 1-3/4, 1-3/4, and 1-1/4

Time : 1m 07.919 secs

Tote : Rs 26/-for win, Rs. 14-, and Rs. 20/-, for places Fc : Rs 83/-

Shp: Rs 38/-

Tanala : Rs 191/-

Favourtie : Noverro

Winner Trained by : Bharath Singh.

----

(More)

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)