From 'Despacito' to 'Bailando', 5 dance numbers you don't understand the meaning of!

According to Ed Sheeran, the club isn't the best place to find love. It's the place to dance and let go of our inhibitions. So as long as we love the music, we don't really care about the lyrics!

Dancing on the beats of international chart topping numbers has been one of our favourite activities since childhood. Right from the Spanish Ketchup Song to the recent smash hit Despacito, we all have been enjoying dancing to these numbers without bothering to know their meaning.

For party animals, the right mood and good beats are all that matters. But sometimes, one would sit and wonder what Bailando means when Enrique song is blasting in your ears. There have been countless memes and parodies about Despacito that beg for an explanation for the Spanish lyrics the English speaking audience does not understand.

But if Justin Bieber is not worried about it, why would you? Let's take a look at a few other songs whose hook is all you know.

Here are top 5 songs to which we dance to without understanding the meaning:

Despacito

This song has generated a wave in the world of music and dance lovers. The song includes artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber. 'Despacito' is sung in Spanish. Bieber provides the English introduction. According to the latest media reports, this song is the most streamed track of all times. The catchy tune makes everybody groove irrespective of what the lyrics mean.

Mal Habibi Malou

This song, after becoming an overnight sensation in the Middle-East is now reaching to the corners of the world. The song is in Arabic and sung by a Moroccan pop singer Saad Lamjarred. His songs have also made it to Guinness World Records for getting the maximum views on YouTube for an Arabic song.

Ginza

A song by Colombian artist J Balvin is another one that tops the charts of DJs in night clubs. This upbeat track with infectious beats will just stick to your tongue for rest of the day. This Spanish song was Billboard's No.1 for 22 weeks. The song has been a sensation in the whole wide world. It just sets the right mood for one to party.

La Bicicleta

'La Bicicleta,' by Colombian singers Shakira and Carlos Vives, is another one of the songs played on the loop in cafes and night clubs. The song has mesmerising beats which lets one flow and let loose on the dance floor. The song has also won two Latin Grammys.

Bailando

A song which is not so new to our ears because we have been listening to it ever since it came out. 'Bailando' holds the record topping the Hot Latin Songs Chart of Billboard for the longest time. Sung by Enrique Iglesias, 'Bailando' is a must have on the playlists of the night clubs.