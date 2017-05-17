5 Reasons why we like 'Kaari Kaari' song from 'Dobaara: See Your Evil'!

The first song from Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem starrer is a soulful number...

Dobaara: See Your Evil is an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus. Directed by Prawaal Raman, the film is all set to release on June 2. The first track from the movie titled Kaari Kaari is out with a mixture of feelings.

Here are the 5 things that we like about the song:

1) The first track really impress us with its soulful lyrics, composed by Arko and sung by Asees Kaur. Her soothing voice makes us listen to the song on loop.

2) Huma Qureshi wins our heart with her expressions throughout the song. She goes down the memory lane of her loving parents trying to figure out what exactly went wrong and where and that is really touching.

3) Talking about the visuals, they go hand in hand with the music, giving us a delightful visual experience. The guitar play in the background by Krishna Pradhan adds to the beauty of the song.

4)The song delivers a range of various emotions. With the flashback of happy memories of childhood and the pain of losing their parents, Human Qureshi and Saqib Saleem give a perfect balance to the song.

5) The song altogether connects to us with tinges of happy-sad feelings and making the song a perfect track to calm ourselves on a gloomy day!

In case you missed it, watch the song right here: