3 Reasons why we're loving 'Main Tera Boyfriend' song from 'Raabta'!

The latest party number from Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's 'Raabta' is out and we're loving it already!

The makers of Raabta have just given us the latest number to dance to in the recreated version of Main Tera Boyfriend song. While we're already loving the song, here's why this track gives us reasons to hear it on loop:

1) Even though it's a recreated version of J Star's popular song Na Na Na Na, this composition is different giving us all the party vibes. It's a peppy Punjabi song and makes us groove with its music. The hook line makes the song catchy an we can't get enough of it.

2) The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, programmed by Sourav Roy, with lyrics penned by Kumaar. It's good to hear Arijit's voice in a party song (remember Suraj Dooba Hai from Roy?), other than break up songs while Neha does what she's best at - pop singing.

3) The choreography in this song is done by Ahmed Khan. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon do complete justice to the choreography with their sizzling moves. Sushant with his 8 pack abs and Kriti with her killer looks are a treat to watch.

Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Raabta’s plot deals with reincarnation and also stars Rajkummar Rao and Jim Sarbh. The film is set to release on June 9.

In case you missed it, watch the song right here: