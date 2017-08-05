3 billion and counting! 'Despacito' becomes the most watched YouTube video ever

The song is already the most streamed ever with the counter moving upwards of 4.6 billion.

Chartbuster of 2017, 'Despacito' by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee has become the most-watched YouTube video of all time with over 3 billion views and counting.

The Puerto Rican singer posted the video on YouTube in January 2017 and it steadily moved up the ladder ultimately taking the crown from Wiz Khalifa and Charli Puth's Fast and Furious track See You Again which was an homage to late Paul Walker. See You Again had a very brief run as the most watched video since it was only a month ago Gangnam Style was ruling that list.

Despacito has already become the most-streamed song of all time with over 4.6 billion streams across all the platforms.

Celebrating the milestone Luis Fonsi thanked his supporters, fans, his crew, and Daddy Yankee in a message recorded for YouTube's official Twitter handle.

Daddy Yankee on the other hand, in a video shared by TIME said, "Thank you YouTube for 'Despacito's success. I recognize the influence that the platform has. The music industry has changed. The rules of music have changed. And YouTube has a big responsibility, and I recognize it. Breaking a record is overwhelming, and I’m happy to keep inspiring others to do the same."

The remixed version of the song features the vocals from pop star Justin Bieber.