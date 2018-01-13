25 Bengali films in next 3 years! announces top film production company in the state

Here comes a good news for fans of Bengali cinema. Ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in West Bengal, SVF Entertainment Private Limited announced an investment of Rs 100 crore in the next three years.

All the big names of Bengali Film industry came together for an event on Friday where they announced the production of 25 films over the next three years, something which the Bengali film industry has not seen so far.

Filmmakers who had been roped in for the ambitious projects included veterans of the industry such as Sandip Ray, Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt and Arindam Sil as well as new comers like Mainak Bhowmik who would be making his debut in working with SVF.

Co-founder and director of SVF, Mahendra Soni said that other than making films with diverse themes several things would be attempted which had never been done in Bengali films. “We will be expanding into Bangladesh with the release of the first film starring Bangladeshi superstar Shakib Khan. Again, Siraj-Ud-Daulah will be the first ever war film of Bengal,” he said.

People of Bengal have been promised a bouquet of films of various tastes – from commercial flick to some thought provoking subjects. Children’s films would also get a fair share as Sandip Ray prepares to roll out two films based on characters penned by his father and filmmaker Satyajit Ray – Feluda and Professor Shonku. “It is not advisable for directors to talk much about the films he is making. Let it be a suspense to be unfolded as the films are released,” he said.

Announcement of a sequel to the recently-released Amazon Objijaan, starring actor turned TMC MP Dev, was also a highlight of the event.