Essel Group 90 years
Michelle Obama, Bruno Mars, Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Joe Bide, Invictus Games, Jill Biden,

24K Magic In the Air! Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama in one frame are pure gold

alt DNA Web Team | Updated: Oct 2, 2017, 04:08 PM IST, DNA webdesk

Michelle Obama attended Mars' concert in Washington DC.

Singer Bruno Mars has gifted Michelle Obama a personalised baseball jersey from his 24k Magic World Tour.

The 31-year-old musician shared his picture with the former First Lady on Instagram, where she can be seen holding the T-shirt with 'OBAMA 24k' embossed on its back.

"Last Night in DC Mrs Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," wrote Mars, alongside the picture.

Michelle, who is a fan of the "That's What I Like" singer, attended his concert.

Mars also shared another photograph of Obama, with his band, Hooligans and captioned it as, "#squad".

While Michelle Obama was singing away her weekend, Barack Obama was enjoying the Invictus Games with none other than Prince Harry and Joe Biden!

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read