24K Magic In the Air! Bruno Mars and Michelle Obama in one frame are pure gold

Singer Bruno Mars has gifted Michelle Obama a personalised baseball jersey from his 24k Magic World Tour.

The 31-year-old musician shared his picture with the former First Lady on Instagram, where she can be seen holding the T-shirt with 'OBAMA 24k' embossed on its back.

"Last Night in DC Mrs Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," wrote Mars, alongside the picture.

Michelle, who is a fan of the "That's What I Like" singer, attended his concert.

Mars also shared another photograph of Obama, with his band, Hooligans and captioned it as, "#squad".

While Michelle Obama was singing away her weekend, Barack Obama was enjoying the Invictus Games with none other than Prince Harry and Joe Biden!