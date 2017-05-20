Essel Group 90 years
Former inmate and Thai YouTube star Panya Yimumphai sure made the heads turn when he appeared for the photocall for the film 'A Prayer Before Dawn', presented as part of midnight screenings, at Cannes Film Festival. (AFP)

In Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes it all about drama on Day 3 of Cannes 2017

Date published: Saturday, 20 May 2017 - 10:44am | Author: Rucha Sharma | Agency: DNA webdesk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan landed in Cannes and took the fashion game of the red carpet dramatically high. But the Indian perfection was not the only one. Following her footsteps, the like of Rihanna, Bella Hadid went for the old Hollywood glamour with a dash of royal touch!

Men, on the other hand, we are looking at you Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano, embraced the summer and managed their best with boring old blazers. Here is the rundown of what went down at the screening of Netflix original movie 'Okja.'

 

