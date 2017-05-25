In Pics | A Billion Dreams: Star-studded premier for Sachin's movie

The who's who of the country gathered under one roof to watch the special screening of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic -- 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

The grand premiere of the biopic was organised here last evening with a galaxy of Bollywood stars and the entire Indian cricket team attending the event, besides Tendulkar's close friends and family members.

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also in attendance.

Among the personalities from the B-Town, the legendary Asha Bhonsle and Amitabh Bachchan graced the occasion, apart from the likes of Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Sushant Singh Raput, Anushka Sharma, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari, A R Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Gulshan Grover, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur and Kriti Sanon.

(With agency inputs)