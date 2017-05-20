DNA After Hrs Tube Talk | Kubra Sait: Anil Kapoor would make for a timeless Harvey Spector from Suits

Where we ask celebs about their TV watching habits

How many TVs do you have?

One.

Are you a one episode a day or a one season a day kind of person? One series per day kinda person. Ha ha! Once I start watching it, I am almost compelled by the characters to finish it.

Are you more likely to watch shows on your TV or on laptop?

On my phone

How many hours a day is your TV on?

Three hours, maybe. News in the morning when I’m having my breakfast, and then if I have missed a show.

Top three shows in the last decade?

Game Of Thrones, The Crown.

Suits and FRIENDS is evergreen.

What were the shows you loved growing up?

I didn’t have a TV growing up, but when I had the rare chance to watch it, I used to enjoy cartoons.

TV in the bedroom — good idea or bad? Explain why.

Bad. We have enough distraction in the bedroom already. Carrying phones with you to bed, isn’t my idea of romance. TV in the bedroom is definitely a bad idea.

Who is the hottest woman on TV?

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Spector.

A character in a series you would love to play?

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in Suits, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay in FRIENDS. Or Mathew Perry as Chandler Bing from the same show.

A film you want to see being made into a TV series.

Gone Girl or The Jungle Book.

Who owns the remote in your house?

My cat!

A death on any TV show character that made you grieve?

Zoe Barnes in House of Cards.

Rita Benette in Dexter.

Which the most irritating TV show character ever?

Debra Morgan (Dexter).

If 2 Broke Girls was made into a movie who would you cast as Max and Caroline?

Me as Max, Aditi Rao Hydari as Caroline.

If Suits gets made into a Hindi film who should Harvery Spector?

Anil Kapoor would make for a timeless Harvey.

A historical character whose life you want to see on TV...

Salvatore Dali.

A TV actor you identify with?

Meredith Grey , for her relationships.

What changes would you like see in Indian TV scene?

The deaths and rebirths and age leaps.

We should make shows in season format I suppose. Also the unnecessary emphasis instead of allowing the audience to feel for themselves.

— As told to Bryan Durham