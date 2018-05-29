Why is it okay for kids to get average marks?

A fellow, and a distinguished educator in Sweden, and I were engaged in a discussion on what factors determine an ideal school in today’s times. I say this humbly, and emphatically, that onus of the same primarily falls on educators.

Both, my colleague’s and my journeys have been different in this regard. While she followed a traditional path and has taught all her life, I began working in the corporate world and found my way into the world of education with a passion to be non-traditional.

As a senior, she was certain throughout our discussion that all this talk of 21st century learning makes little difference to her life for the role of literacy, coding and math and science - basic fundamental facts are needed to question and challenge. Too much freedom and individualism leads to chaos and confused children.

The 'rebel' as I am often called, of course quick to respond questions — “and what if they are not all able to learn 'facts'? What if they need a bit of motivation and handling and the teacher has no time for 'moulding', What if they know more and need 'clarifications', what if they actually have a point that the teacher misses out on because she had 'nuts' and 'bolts' to be taught?

The conversation, of course as most conferences in the education circles will vouch for, cant reach its conclusion simply because there are no right or wrong answers. It is about how the approach taken works for a particular family or the management or how it is put into motion.

For me personally, the ever changing nature of our world, the pressing issues we face and will continue to indicate that we cant have all the answers to the questions and quite frankly, I am not saying that children should not read or write, I am saying that someone who aces an examination in English, remains incapable of holding a conversation or unable to write minutes or structuring a thought via email is not my idea of an 'ideal' learning. So yes, I will say this that I would rather have a thought that sparks a creation that ‘text’ book quotations because there is simply no originality in that.

Of course our children need to be street smart, educated, knowledgeable because that makes them responsible for crafting their careers but why does this have to be regimented? Why does it have to be so structured that when it does get chaotic, and life is like that, children are unable to cope!

I suppose the crux of the debate lies in the fact that systems will thrive — different systems should simply because they are catering to a need or a requirement in that region or area. And perhaps that level of customisation will allow for the next phase.