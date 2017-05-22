UPSC Examinations 2017: Check upsc.gov.in to download admit card

Once you download your card, do check for entries made to check that everything is in order

The Union Public Service Commission on Monday announced that they had released admit cards for the forthcoming Civil Service Preliminary Exams 2017.

Candidates can download from the official website of the Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.

According to Union Government, a total of 980 bureaucrats will be selected this year through UPSC Civil Services Exam 2017.

This year, the Commission will conduct the Civil Services Exam (Pre) much earlier than the previous years, in accordance with the Rules published by the Department of Personnel & Training in the Gazette of India Extraordinary dated 22 February 2017.

UPSC Civil Services Exam, which grabs huge response and attention from government job aspirants, is conducted every year in various stages - Preliminary, Main and Personal Interview to select officers for services like, IAS, IPS, IFS and others.

Admit card link will be active till 18 June 2017. However candidates are suggested to download at the earliest in order to avoid last minute rush.

The Commission has urged candidates to check the entries made in the admit card, immediately after downloading it. Issues if any must be brought to the notice of the Commission. The admit card is a mandatory to be carried along with on the exam day. Other exam day rules can be found from the instruction booklet released by the Commission.