UPSC declares result of civil services preliminary examinations

Qualified candidates can fill out a form available on the UPSC website

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today declared the result of the civil services preliminary examination.

The test was conducted on June 18.

All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for civil services (main) examination (2017), online, a press release issued by the UPSC said.

The form, which needs to be submitted at the UPSC website-- www.upsc.gov.in, would be available from August 17 to August 31, 2017 till 6.00 pm.

The civil services (main) examination, 2017 will be held from October 28.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages preliminary, main and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

"The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the (UPSC) website before filling up the DAF online," the release said.

The e-admit cards of eligible candidates along with the time table of the main examination will be uploaded on the commission's website around two weeks before the commencement of the examination.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of screening test held through civil services (preliminary) examination, 2017 will be uploaded on the commission website only after the entire process of the examination is over i.e. after the declaration of final result, it said.

The UPSC has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building in its campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi.

Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm, in person or via telephone numbers-- 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125.

They can also obtain the information regarding their result by accessing UPSC's website.