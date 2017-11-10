UGC asks universities to setup chair in name of Dayanand Saraswati

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to set up a chair in the name of renowned thinker Swami Dayanand Saraswati under category of Social Reformer.

The commission has set up a scheme to establish chairs under various renowned personalities and scholars across various universities.

Students are taught about life and times of these personalities under the programme. As an extension to this, the commission has now asked for establishing a chair in the name of Dayanand Saraswati.

The notice sent to all universities on Thursday read, "The universities desirous of setting up a chair in the name of Swami Dayanand Saraswati may sent their proposals and budget details to Secretary UGC within 15 days of publishing of this notice."

Dayanand Saraswati was a Hindu religious leader and founder of the Arya Samaj, a Hindu reform movements of the Vedic tradition. He was also a renowned scholar of the language.