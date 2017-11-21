To improve students' performance Tamil Nadu releases draft of new syllabus

The old-syllabus was cited as one of the main reason for the poor performance of the state board students in the competitive exams including NEET-based medical admission and JEE

In an effort to improve the performance of the state board students in the national level competitive exams including NEET and JEE, Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Monday released draft new syllabus and curriculum.

The new syllabus would replace 12-year-old Tamil Nadu State Board Higher Secondary syllabus and for other classes, it is being updated after seven years. The old-syllabus was cited as one of the main reason for the poor performance of the state board students in the competitive exams including NEET-based medical admission and JEE.

"The revised syllabus has many new aspects when compared with other state's syllabus. We have prepared this curriculum collating good aspects from 15 foreign countries including Singapore, the United States and Finland and also our own National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)," said the head of Tamil Nadu Curriculum Framework Committee and former vice-chancellor of Anna M Anandakrishnan. He expressed confidence that if the revised syllabus was implemented fully and the students read it properly, they would be able to perform well in all the 32 competitive exams being held across the country without any additional coaching.

The draft new syllabus and curriculum was released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami and was released by school education minister KA Sengottaiyan at the secretariat on Monday.

"The revised syllabus has been framed keeping changes in mind for the next 12 years and is expected to equip students to tackle various entrance tests and exams," Sengottaiyan told reporters.

The syllabus has been published on www.tnscert.org. Students, teachers and members of the public can read it and give the feedback and suggestions online or through letters. All these suggestions would be considered for inclusion in the syllabus, the minister said, adding that the new curriculum based textbooks will be ready by January next year.

The revised syllabus will have new topics such as robotics, nano-science and gender issues. Many topics were realigned according to the age of students and classes, the official said, adding that they are also introducing environment chemistry in the syllabus to inculcate the importance of environment and effects of the pollution on it to the students.

According to sources, the committee did a gap analysis study between the state board and other boards including CBSE. They concluded that there was no major difference in syllabus between the state board and CBSE. The main difference, according to their study, lay in the evaluation pattern and textbooks. So, the revised syllabus will not have any major changes except for some new topics. It will also have more than 90 per cent of old topics, which are fundamental ideas. But, they proposed major changes in new textbooks and evaluation pattern with more emphasis on application-oriented questions to prepare the state board students for competitive exams.

"All the textbooks will have a section on the learning outcome at the end. At the end of the year, the learning outcome section will help to find out whether the students have learnt it or not. Finally, the assessment will be based on the learning outcome only," said Prof Anandakrishnan.