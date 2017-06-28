TeamLease partners with Comp TIA for network security training

Teamlease Skills University has partnered with skills certification and education service provider CompTIA for Network Security Training.

Through this strategic partnership, TeamLease Skills University will officially be able to conduct trainings for its clients in CompTIA certifications like Security+, CSA+, Network+, Server+ and many more products that are developed for securing networks and systems.

"We have always believed in skilling the masses for jobs that are going to see exponential growth now or in the near future. Cyber security is one field where even a fresh college graduate draws INR 4-5 lakh per annum," Teamlease Services Senior Vice President Kunal Sen said.

--------------

Centum Learning appoints Sanjay Bahl as MD & CEO * Centum Learning today said it has appointed Sanjay Bahl as the Managing Director and CEO.

In this role, Sanjay will be responsible for driving Centum Learning's strategy to attain the goal of Centum being the most admired Learning and Skill Development Partner, enabling sustainable transformation.

Before joining Centum, Sanjay was the President and Director of NIIT's Skills Initiative JV and the National Channel Head of their Skills and Career group.

"Centum Learning will continue to play a pivotal role through extensive collaboration with all the key stakeholders, including industry organizations, corporates, NSDC, government departments, technology partners and the community at large," Bahl said.

