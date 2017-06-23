Students of Chennais Amirta to visit Malaysia on a free educational

trip

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI-NewsVoir): As many as 150 students have been awarded a free trip to Malaysia by Chennais Amirta International Institute of Hotel Management, a leading name in hospitality education and winner of `Award of Excellence? from the hands of President of India.

At an expense of around Rs. 75,000 per head (including air tickets, boarding and lodging, training sessions), the first phase will have 35 students on the educational trip. These students will stay for three days in Malaysia by the first week of July and get exposed to a different cuisine culture with visits to five leading star properties at Malaysia. The trip was offered as a gesture of appreciation for outstanding merits of students in academics and based on the other noteworthy aspects such as `Attendance?, `Attitude?, `Competitive Skills? and more. These students have also been facilitated with 100 percent scholarship.

The first batch includes academic topper and students who brought laurels to the institution winning national and international level competitions - Mr. Hariharan, topper (in academics) amongst the branches of Chennais Amirta; E. Elumalai, final year student and winner of bronze medal in Culinary Art India 2017 competition, conducted as part of Aahar International Fair; R. Murugan, V. Vignesh and P. Vanaraja who bagged merit awards in `Bakery? category in the competition.

?We are happy that the right moment for fulfilling our promise to deserving best has arrived. As a sort of encouragement and education, we take outstanding students overseas so that the international exposure complements their institutional knowledge. This year we are investing over Rs. one crore for students to have out-of-classroom knowledge and firsthand experience through personal interactions with culinary experts in Malaysia,? said R. Boominathan, CEO of Chennais Amirta.

?There is good future for hospitality industry with lifestyle changes and improving economy spurring the growth of the sector globally. Demand for domain experts and professionals keeps increasing. Qualification in Hotel Management will throw open good job opportunities with decent pay packages both inside and outside India,? added R. Boominathan.

In tie up with Bharatiyar University, Bharathidasan University, Bharat Sevak Samaj and international institutions such as Malaysian University and London School of Business and Finance, as many as 10,000 students are being offered UG (B.Sc), PG (MBA) and Diploma programmes including Diploma in Hospitality Management; Diploma in Hotel Management; Advanced Professional Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering Science; Diploma in Food Production; and B.Sc (Catering Science and Hotel Management) at Chennais Amirta. The institute facilitates internships and placements through its tie-ups with nearly 450 reputed establishments. (ANI-NewsVoir)

