State to soon regulate private play schools

The teaching methods which are imparted and are being practised in private play schools across the state, will now be previewed and regulated by the state woman and child department. Registration of such play schools will also be mandatory now. These decisions were taken in a meeting chaired by state woman and child development minister Anita Bhadel, with several departments, which are accountable to childhood learning in anganwadi centres and private play schools.

“Currently, play schools are running across the state in abundance and there is no provision to control, regulate and register these for quality education and early childhood care education (ECCE). Hence, a committee under the chairmanship of ICDS director is being directed to draft regulations and guideline for education in private play schools after examining the same in other states. The committee will give its report along with recommendations in one month,” said Bhadel in the meeting.

The decision by the minister is aimed towards keep an eye on syllabus and teaching methods in private schools while setting standard parameters to impart education.

The minister further stated that department has decided to run a campaign ‘Anganwadi Chalo’ from July 3, to attract toddlers and their parents towards government run-centres. “There is a good response to anganwadi centres and enrolment of children has increased in a good ratio. To add more students, the campaign has been launched. Under it, the department will run awareness campaign and publicise functioning of the centre through audio, video messages at public spots. In the meeting it was also decided to renovate old and dilapidated centres by taking support from Panchayati Raj department,” the minister asserted.

Bhadel added that certificate of completing education will be given to the child too.