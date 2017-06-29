State PSUs to impart coaching to 100 students for adv JEE

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that state public sector undertakings (PSUs) will impart coaching to 100 students for JEE (Advanced) examination.

"Let me make an announcement that other state PSUs will also impart similar coaching to 100 more students," Patnaik said while felicitating 38 students for cracking JEE (Advanced) examination this year.

The state run Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is imparting special JEE advance coaching for 75 students belonging to economically weaker section. Of the 75 students, 38 have succeeded in securing entry into different Indian Institute of Technology (IITs).

"I appreciate the CSR initiative of OMC to nurture such meritorious students from economically weaker section of out society. OMC has set a right example for other state PSUs to emulate," Patnaik said.

Stating that the state government is deeply committed to realise the true potential of youth by building an ecosystem conducive for development of human capital, Patnaik said more students from the weaker section of the society should get the opportunity.

OMC had signed an MOU with the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), New Delhi in 2014 to train meritorious yet underprivileged students free for cracking IIT entrance.

