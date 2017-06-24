Solar energy accounts for the largest employment in the power generation sector of US

Solar energy in the United States of America (U.S.A) alone employs more people traditional coal, gas and oil combined.

The Independent, quoting a report by the US Department of Energy (DOE), said solar power employed 3,74,000 people over the year 2015-2016, leading to 43 per cent of the power sector?s workforce.

Whereas, the traditional fossil fuels employed 187,117 people, making up to just 22 per cent of the sector?s workforce.

In 2016, employment in the solar power has increased by 25 per cent, adding 73,000 new jobs to the economy, while wind energy employment witnessed an increase of 32 per cent.

In a period of ten years, between 2006 and 2016, the net generation from the traditional fossil fuels has declined by 53 percent, whereas, electricity generation from the natural gas increased by 33 per cent, and solar by over 5,000 per cent in the same period.

The report suggests that 6.4 million Americans now work in the energy industry.

In 2016, 300,000 new net jobs were added, which made up 14 per cent of the entire job growth of the US for the year.

The revelation is contrary to the ideology of the US President Donald Trump, who has just stepped out the Paris climate deal.

"The Paris Agreement handicaps the United States economy in order to win praise from the very foreign capitals and global activists that have long sought to gain wealth at our country's expense. They don't put America first. I do, and I always will," said Trump.

Donald Trump?s environmental document has made no serious note of climate change or global warming.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)