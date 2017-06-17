Six pc of Assam schools graded as A+ says minister

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that 777 or six per cent of the schools were graded as A+ in eight districts following evaluation of schools and students in the first phase of 'Gunotsav' in the state.

In terms of overall grading, 777 or 6 per cent schools were graded as A+, 2323 or 19 per cent schools as A, 3106 or 25 per cent schools under B grade, 3302 or 27 per cent schools were graded C and 2778 or 23 per cent schools acquired D grade, Sarma told reporters here.

For performance skills which included reading, writing and numericals, about 43 per cent students from class 2-8 were graded as D (below 48 per cent).

About 17 per cent students of class 2-8 scored A+ (87 per cent and above) in performance skills while the remaining are in other grades-A (74-86 per cent), B (61-73 per cent) and C (48-60 per cent).

A total of 12,286 schools in Barpeta, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, and West Karbi Anglong were evaluated and 71,5930 students appeared for the evaluation.

For upper primary students (class 6 to 8) performance in subjects, results were as follows: about 4.6 per cent students of class 6-8 scored A+, about 55 per cent students graded D, about 10 per cent students graded A and B, and about 19 per cent students were graded C.

The minister said that it was evident from the evaluation of the results, that there were certain gaps with respect to teaching and training, infrastructure and learning and on this basis, a remedial plan had been chalked out.

According to the plan, individual report cards will be given to the students in complete confidentiality during parents-teachers meetings, he said.

The student s results and report cards would be shared with only the stakeholders and students with C and D grade will be provided with remedial coaching by the school.

The minister announced that the second phase of the 'Gunotsav' would be held from September 19 to 22 next in the 12 districts of Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Dima Hasao, Jorhat, Kamrup, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Sibsagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri.

Gunotsav Assam, inspired by a similar initiative of Gujarat government, is a quality enhancement initiative for bringing about improvement in learning levels of students at elementary level.

It aims at evaluating schools and students in order to assess their performance and design strategies to bring about quality improvement in levels of learning as well as in the school environment.

The assessment was done on four core areas viz academic achievement of children of Class-2 to 8, co-scholastic activities, availability and utilization of school infrastructure and other facilities and community participation.

