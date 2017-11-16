'Set question paper only for me', law student makes plea in Bombay High Court

A second year, Government Law College, student has approached the Bombay High Court, seeking directions to college, for setting exam paper only for her, as she had to drop exams due to illness.

The court will be hearing the plea filed by Shubhi Maheswari who due to illness could not take her fourth semester exams, earlier this year. However, as per a rule of the Mumbai University, she is allowed to appear for the additional exams in order to not miss her year.

She approached the college relying on the said circular of the University, but the college has not set exams paper for her. The student had even written to the University for directing the college for setting the exam paper. However, both have been giving evasive replies and thus she has approached the court.

It is stated in the petition that Maheswari is helplessly stranded between a dispute of the University and college which may lead to the wastage of an entire academic year.

She has prayed directions to the college to grant her provisional admission in the third year of BLS LLB course and convert the admission to regular on the petitioner passing her additional exams.