Samsung ties-up with Telangana Academy to launch Digital Academy in Hyderabad

Korean manufacturer Samsung has inaugurated Samsung Digital Academy in partnership with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK), strengthening its commitment towards the Government?s Skill India mission and also bolstering Digital India initiative.

Set up in Hyderabad, the academy will train students on Internet of Things (IoT) through Tizen operating system, helping them learn industry-relevant skills and making them job-ready.

"The collaboration between Samsung and TASK in rolling out this skill initiative will play a key role in helping the government develop sustainable employment options," said Principal Secretary IT and Industries, Govt. of Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan.

?Samsung is happy to partner with TASK to create an inclusive environment. This initiative should help young India leverage the growing digital technologies. The training on Tizen, the OS for IoT, would enable developers to hone their app programming skills and be part of IoT app eco system," said Chief Technology Officer Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru, Aloknath De.

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) is a not-for-profit organization established by the Government of Telangana, to enhance skilling for youth in the state and also play a key role in enhancing synergy among institutions of Government, Industry and Academia.

