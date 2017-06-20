RU releases first cut-off list; BA tops the charts with 94%

The first cut-off list for admissions to over 6,000 seats in all four constituent colleges of University of Rajasthan for academic session 2017-18 was announced on Monday. University Commerce College, University Maharaja’s College, University Maharani’s College and University Rajasthan College published the list online on their respective websites and also displayed it on the college notice boards.

This time, admissions have been made on the percentile basis. However, higher education minister had proposed admission on percentage basis but the state government could not form guidelines for it. This could be the reason why only some students of CBSE Board could make it to the admission cut-off list.

Maharani’s College principal Alpana Kateja told DNA that the cut-off for BA pass course for general category RBSE students remained 88.40 per cent and for CBSE students it remained 94.40 per cent. For OBC students it remained 85.20 per cent while CBSE students of OBC, SC or ST category could not qualify for admission due to the percentile formula. Kateja also informed that students whose name has appeared on the admission list will have to deposit their fees online by June 23 or else their admission would be cancelled.

In Commerce College, the cut-off for general category RBSE students in BCom pass course remained 81.6 per cent and 91.6 per cent for CBSE students. For OBC candidates it remained 74.6 per cent, for SC students it was 69.4 per cent and for ST it remained 65.2 per cent.

Maharaja’s College vice principal professor Ramawtar Sharma told DNA that for BSc Biology pass course, the cut-off for RBSE general students remained 85 per cent and for CBSE students it was 90.20 per cent. In this group, ST category CBSE students could not come under the percentile criteria. For Mathematics pass course the cut-off was 92.80 per cent for RBSE general students and 96 per cent for CBSE students.

Sharma said that there are nearly 1000 seats in Maharaja’s College and following the percentile formula only 10-15 CBSE students could get admission.

On the other hand, there was no admission application by CBSE students in Rajasthan College. Principal Amita Sharma said that second list would be announced on June 26 or June 27.

THE CUT OFFS