Residential schools, attendance monitoring to deal with out of school children

A two-week attendance monitoring deadline through Aadhaar linkage and construction of more residential schools are some of the measures that the government is planning to deal with the issue of out of School children. This was discussed in a meeting of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) held in the National capital on Monday, where education ministers of 22 states and representatives from other states and UTs were present.

In the same meeting "Operation Digital Black-board", to digitally connect all schools across states, was launched by Minister Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar. All states agreed that classrooms in government schools should be made digital. A policy on the same is however yet to be formulated, which will decide the technicalities of the proposal.

CABE is the highest decision making body on all matters related to education -- both school and higher education in the country.

A report on Out of School children was presented in the meeting and possible ways to prevent further drop-out and bringing children back to the system were discussed.

"As per the report, migration, followed by poverty are the biggest factors contributing to increasing the number of out of school children. Based on the findings of the report, the members discussed ways to deal with the problem," said a CABE member present in the meeting.

"Linking children with their Aadhaar numbers and monitoring their attendance regularly is one of the ways that were discussed. It was decided that if a child is missing for two weeks or more, his/her whereabouts should be tracked and if the child is not coming to school, the school should inquire in the neighborhood," he added.

Constructing more residential schools on the lines of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) is also one of the suggestions that came up in the meeting. Telangana has constructed residential schools and this helps in retaining children, specially those who have to leave studies because of lack of a place to stay.

"All states agreed that construction of residential schools is something that they can do, to retain students in school and bring back out of school children in the system. However, nothing on the policy level was decided on it. It is a suggestion and has been completely left to the states," the member added.