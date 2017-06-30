Re-evaluate answer sheets by July 7: Orissa HC to CBSE

The Orissa High Court today allowed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to re-evaluate and supply photocopies of answer sheets of students by July 7 and communicate about it to the court by that date.

Justice K R Mohapatra allowed only seven days to the CBSE to complete the process of re-evaluation and supply of photocopies of answer sheets.

Some class XII students, whose results were published in May, had alleged discrepancies in the marks awarded to them and were seeking fresh evaluation of their answer papers.

The high court initially had allowed 22 students to apply for re-evaluation, of which only 18 students applied for reevaluation of 51 papers.

Earlier this month, the high court had again asked the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer papers of at least 158 more students, who had approached the court and to complete the process by June 30 by engaging experts. All these 158 students had sought re-evaluation of at least 450 papers.

While the CBSE had failed to meet the deadline fixed by the high court, it had preferred a time petition seeking at least 15 more days to complete the process.

A single-judge bench of Justice K R Mohapatra, however, allowed only seven days to the CBSE to complete the process.

In another development, the high court also allowed another 30 students to apply for the re-evaluation of their papers.

