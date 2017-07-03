Racing through exams without apprehensions

Launched in May 2017, Edzam is an educational Android application with Maharashtra SSC board content, covering the entire k-10 updated syllabus alongside various IT learning courses, and nursery rhymes. “Since 70 per cent of combined syllabi across India is the same, we felt it was the right time to introduce Edzam,” says Hardik Shah, Director, Edzam.

Although there are similar apps in the market, Shah, however, believes the differentiator is that Edzam has videos of lectures/classroom lessons, animated audio-video content, all explained in a simple method.

Genesis of Edzam

“Understanding the issues of students (and parents), eight years ago, under E-class Education, the subsidiary company of Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd, we designed audio-visual animated content based on the Maharashtra State Board syllabus,” reveals Shah, who has been associated with the education sector for the past 30 years, supplying stationery.

Since the content was already being provided offline to schools, in pen drives, memory cards, and Smart TVs, under E-class Education, they decided to come up with an Android app too. It took over ten months to develop app it, he reveals.

According to Shah, the 600 hours of content is created in-house, and the company has all the intellectual property rights (IPR) for the same. “Our experienced team of educationists and technologists are passionate about changing the status quo and challenging one another continuously to provide seamless content.”

Their aim is to target the entire Maharashtra and other states gradually, equally concentrating on Tier II and Tier III cities, as Shah believes, these cities have shown a tremendous growth in upgradation. “We are currently developing content which will cater to everyone, pan India. We just have to map and dub content in the local state language,” says Shah.