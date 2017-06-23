Pathankot, Gurdaspur on high alert after terror threat

Security agencies in border districts of Pathankot and Gurdaspur in Punjab were today on high alert following inputs that Pakistan-backed terrorists were planning to carry out an attack.

"We are on alert following an input which was received today," Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinderjit Singh Virk said over phone.

Security has also been tightened in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts.

"We have been checking vehicles. Besides, checking is also being conducted at railways station and bus stands," the SSP said.

Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police was fully alert to thwart any attempt of anti-national elements.

Punjab police has already provided nine bulletproof tractors to Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to deal with any such threat.

Last month, an alert was issued by Jammu Police, claiming that some footprints of intruders were spotted in Kathua.

Dinanagar in Gurdaspur and the Air Force base in Pathankot were attacked by terrorists in July, 2015 and January, 2016, respectively.

