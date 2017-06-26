NCERT chalks out strategy to test schoolkids with special needs

The Council’s document instructs teachers on how to test students and what to expect out of them

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a detailed document on learning outcomes and special emphasis has been paid to children with special needs.

The 128-page document is in three languages — Hindi, English and Urdu and instructs teachers on how to test students and what to expect out of them. A special mention has been added at the end of each section, subject-wise, which gives specific instructions on testing children with special needs. Different instructions have been given for testing children with different kinds of disabilities.

The document also says that, “accomplishment of learning outcomes by children with severe cognitive impairments (intellectually challenged) may be kept flexible, if need be.”

Among the general instructions for specially-disabled students are — giving them additional time and a suitable mode for successful completion of tests, modification of the curriculum because it represents specific difficulties for them.

It also says that accessible texts and material to suit their ages and levels of learning should be provide, along with using additional support of (Information and Communications Technology (ICT), video or digitised formats while testing these children.

Specific instructions have been outlined for children with visual impairment, hearing impairment and cognitive impairment, mental disability, keeping in mind their different needs. For example, a hearing impaired child might have a delay in linguistic growth, leading to lack of general vocabulary and technical vocabulary of Mathematics (words like reciprocal, linear etc.).

Keeping this in mind, teachers have been asked to test the child accordingly. Similarly, different instructions are given for other subjects as well.

The document that has been reviewed by a number of education experts, is meant for teachers, teacher-educators, as well as parents. The ministry of HRD had early this year announced that they would be testing students on the basis of learning outcomes. After a detailed consultation with various education experts and experts in the council, a document has been released.

The council has also prepared posters defining learning outcomes that would be pasted on the walls of school corridors.

The learning gaps in various subject areas identified through these surveys would be addressed and appropriate interventions would be provided in consultation with SCERTs and officials of state education departments.