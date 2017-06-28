Meghalaya Chief Secretary launches official website of finance

The Meghalaya chief secretary Y Tsering today launched the official website of the state finance department here.

The website will have information about the department and will also contain links to the state budget and other portals of the state and central government.

It will also provide links of the Reserve Bank of India and the state accountant general.

"I am confident that the people of the state will be better informed about the activities and services of the finance department," Tsering said.

"The website will be updated on a regular basis to make the people aware about the activities of the department," he said.

State finance department principal secretary RV Suchiang and secretary Sanjay Goyal were also present on the occasion.

