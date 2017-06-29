Manupatra launches new venture LawSkills to make legal knowhow

Manupatra EduTech has launched its newest venture LawSkills, an online platform with multilingual courses intended to bridge the gap that exists between legal education and profession to create opportunities for young lawyers, legal practitioners and common people alike.

It is true that even after gaining a law degree from colleges and schools, students aren?t really equipped enough to step into the legal world with confidence.

?Putting today?s best of technology to good use, LawSkills aims to build a constructive ecosystem of industry practitioners and learners to make learning easy, interesting, affordable and accessible to millions of learners breaking the bonds of geography,? said CEO and founder Manupatra Information Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Deepak Kapoor.

LawSkills would create a space for equal opportunities and expand the access to legal knowledge across various geographies and strata to be shared through standardised courses. The courses have been specially designed and developed by reputed practitioners in the field, with each course that would include a strong theoretical foundation supplemented with practical and professional inputs.

They are structured in a modular format, with flexibility and the course material is practical, relevant and available in multiple regional languages. To add to the whole package, the courses are supported with audio and visual tools to facilitate learning.

Manupatra, a pioneer in online legal research in India since 2001, is India?s premier legal information resource. It is the largest content aggregator of Indian and International cases, which links primary information with secondary material and proprietary analytical content. In December, 2016, Manupatra was presented with an award for the Best Online Legal Research Tool, 2016 in Mumbai, in the presence of eminent jurists, legal luminaries and in-house counsels.

This marked the first occasion in which an award was presented to an online legal research company. It is with these honours and acclaims that Manupatra aims to move forward and enter this unchartered territory of the legal world and make legal help and knowledge accessible to all.

Also present at the event was Judge of Supreme Court of India, Justice Madan Lokur, who said, ?LawSkills is a great online portal as it will introduce legal fraternity to new disciplines of law while giving the entrants to the profession a practical experience and will help them learn the procedures of law. I really appreciate the audio-visual clips as a mode of training and the apt use of technology quite valuable.?

?LawSkills is a great platform to enable law students, professionals, and teachers to stay updated by providing insight on the latest law and jurisprudence. As an online legal platform for continuing education, it is one of the best complementing systems to the existing educational setup,? said Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, Justice Gita Mittal.

?There was a dire need of an online legal education forum for continuing education and training to prepare more practice ready lawyers. LawSkills would complement the existing legal system with an affordable set of multilingual courses that would provide practice to the students just out of college, a great study material for teachers to consult and provide practice sessions to their students. This will also help decode the legal language for non legal background with audio-visual resources to back it up,? said N. R. Madhava Menon, Padmashree Prof. (Dr.).

