Maharashtra board result 2018: Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 expected on May 30 at 11 am ; check score on mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Monday announced that the date for Class 12 HSC results will be declared on May 30. The results will be open online at 11 am and people will be able to dowload their marksheets from 1 pm.

Earlier there were speculations that the results would be out by May 31, but there was no official confirmation until Monday evening.

The MSBSHSE had successfully conducted the HSC exam for the session year 2017-18 in the month of Feb-March.

As per the latest information, the Board is likely to announce the MSBSHSE Board HSC Results 2018 on its official website - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Here are the steps to check HSC 2018 exam results:

- Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in

- Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results OR Maharashtra HSC Result 2018

- Enter your roll number and other required details

- Download the MSBSHSE Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results 2018 and take a print out for future reference

- Students can also request their Maharashtra Board Result 2018, Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 through SMS. To receive results via SMS, type MHHSC<space>SEAT NO and send it to 57766.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, conducts the HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra through its nine Divisional Boards located at Pune, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Nasik, Kolhapur, Amravati, Latur, Nagpur and Ratnagiri. The Board conducts examination twice a year and the number of students appearing for the main examination is around 14 Lacs for HSC and 17 Lac’s SSC, for the supplementary examination around 6 Lacs students are expected HSC and SSC together. There are about 21000 schools (SSC) and 7000 (HSC) Higher Sec. Schools / Jr. colleges in the entire state.