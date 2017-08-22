Maharashtra board could declare Class X supplementary exam results by August 31

Maharashtra board to declare results for the class 10 supplementary exams by 31st August, the exams for which were conducted in July 2017.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is expected to be released by the end of this month.

The Maharashtra State Board shall release the results on its official webite mahresult.nic.in by 31st August 2017 for class 10th's Supplementary Exams.

The results for class 12th Supplementary examination were declared on 21st August 2017. However the exact date is not declared yet.

These Supplementary exams were conducted in July 2017 and the board had released the result for regular exams for class 10 students on June 13, 2017. The students who did not qualify in the regular exams held in March 2017, had appeared for the supplementary exams.

The CBSE board has also declared the compartment result for class 12 and class 10 students already.

The candidates who appeared in the supplementary exams for the class 10th can check the results on mahresult.nic.in (the official website).

Candidates can follow the set of instructions given below to know about their results:

1. At first visit the website - mahresult.nic.in

2. Click on the link Class 10 Supplementary results July 2017 or search for SSC exam results

3. Fill in the roll number and your mother's first name

4. The results can be seen on the screen

5. Download the result for further references

The candidates who clear the Supplementary Exam results, can apply for class +1 on receiving the updated mark sheet from the board.

The Maharashtra board conducts examination twice a year. The overall candidates who appeared for the examination were 14 lakh for HSC and 17 lakh for SSC.