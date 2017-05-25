Maharashtra Board 12th HSC Results 2017: Don't believe rumours, MSBSHSE HSC result not to be declared today on mahresult.nic.in

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2017: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that parents and students should not believe in rumours and should wait for the board notification.

MSBSHSE HSC Result 2017: Lakhs of students who appeared for the class 12th - HSC exam of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will have to wait for a few more days, as the the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination results i.e MSBSHSE HSC Result 2017 or MSBSHSE Class 12 Result 2017 — is not going to be declared on May 25, 2017.

More than 15.05 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC 2017 exams out of 8,48,000 were boys while 6,56,000 were girls. The exams were conducted from February 28 to March 25, 2017.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had released a circular asking parents to not believe in messages about results which are doing the rounds on social media.

Dattatray Jagtap, Secretary, Mumbai divisional board said that the board has not announced a date for the results yet. "Parents and students should not believe in rumours and should wait for the board notification," added Jagtap.

Once the date is finalised, the board will declare the result for all streams including Science, Arts and Commerce on the official site of the board.

The MBSHSE board was established in the year of 1996 and works under the Maharashtra state government. There are many private and government schools are affiliated under this board. The main head quarter of this board is situated in Pune.

Once declared, students can visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org​ and check your HSC Result 2017

How to check your Maharashtra Board HSC Results 2017:

1. Visit websites: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org​

2. Click on 'HSC Result 2016'

3. Now, enter your roll number, name and other credentials required

4. Click 'Submit'

5. Your Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2017 will be displayed on the screen

6. Now, download the sheet and take a print out for future reference.

