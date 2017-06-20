Maha adds over 7K seats for ITI courses this year

Students aspiring to take up various vocational courses under state-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) have a lot to cheer for this year as the intake capacity for 2017 has increased by over 7,000 seats across the 79 trades offered.

A total of 1,33,084 seats are up for grabs this year, an increase of 7,403 from 2016.

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET) started its centralised admission process in the state from June 19, on its official admission portal admission.dvet.gov.in, wherein students can fill their online forms by July 1.

While a total of 91,046 seats are available at government ITIs, 42,038 seats are available at various private ITIs across the state. This year, ITIs in Mumbai along with its neighbouring Thane district would get a total of 573 additional seats as compared to that of 2016.

DVET officials said that they are expecting a large number of students from the 80 plus club this year, considering the huge demand for vocational skills in the state today. “A lot of students from academically bright backgrounds have started coming to ITIs as they get skill-based education which can get them good jobs as courses like Engineering see a lot of vacancies due to poor market conditions,” said a DVET official.

In 2016, 2,072 students who had scored above 80 per cent in Class 10 had joined the various ITIs in the state, of which 270 students had secured between 85 -90 per cent.

Students can pick from a wide variety of trades including carpentry, electrical maintenance, housekeeping, masonry, photography, plumbing, welding etc.