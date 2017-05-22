JIPMER MBBS entrance examination 2017: Hall tickets available on jipmer.edu.in

Entrance examination for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research will be held on June 4.

Candidates who have registered for entrance examination of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research can now download their admit cards from the official website - jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER MBBS entrance examination to be held for 200 seats (150 seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER Karaikal) will be conducted on June 4.

JIPMER started online registration for its MBBS course in March, 2017.

JIPMER is one one of the top ranked medical college in India, and is thus exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) (NEET UG 2017) by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Important dates to remember:

Release of hall tickets: May 22, 2017

Entrance examination: June 4, 2017

JIPMER MBBS entrance exam result declaration: June 19, 2017

Commencement of course: July 5, 2017

Counselling sessions: June 27-30, July 9 and August 23, 2017

Admission closure: September 30

How to download JIPMER MBBS admit cards:

1. Access the official website of JIPMER - jipmer.edu.in

2. You will find the link 'Download Hall Ticket for JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination – 2017' under latest announcements. Click on it.

3. You will be directed to a new page.

4. Fill all the necessary details such as - User ID, Password, Application Sequence Number, etc.

5. Click on 'Submit'

6. You will now get access to your hall ticket.

7. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference. You will not be allowed to appear for JIPMER MBBS Entrance Examination – 2017 without your hall ticket.

About Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research:

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research originated as École de Médicine de Pondichérry established by the French Government in the year 1823. This medical school was converted into Dhanvantari Medical College at the time of de facto transfer of Pondicherry to Government of India. This Medical College was later upgraded into Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).