Jharkhand ministers taking management lessons at IIMA

Nine ministers of the Jharkhand government are on a three-day study tour to hone their management and leadership skills at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), it was announced today.

The ministers, who are here since yesterday, have been given interactive lessons by the IIMA faculty on various subjects such as leadership and ethics, cooperative movement, healthcare, education and Public Private Partnership (PPP), said Professor Arvind Sahay.

The Jharkhand ministers, who are taking part in the 'Management and Leadership for Good Governance' programme at IIMA include Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Neera Yadav, C P Singh, Nikanth Singh Munda, Saryu Rai, Raj Paliwar, Louis Marandi, Amar Kumar Bauri and C P Chaudhary.

Singh told reporters that the programme would "help us honour our pre-poll promises".

"We make many promises ahead of elections. But, we have to set priorities after coming to power as the resources are limited. Thus, such educational programmes would help us learn new things and come up with effective policies to honour our promises," he added.

Singh said the people of Jharkhand were expecting some sort of a "magic" from the BJP government, which came to power in the state around two-and-a-half years ago.

"We are doing much better than any of the earlier governments. Earlier, the people never had any expectations from the state government. But now, they are expecting us to do some magic. Such a demand is obvious because the BJP is in power in the state as well as at the Centre," he added.

Rai informed that IIMA would shortly open its innovation lab -- an incubation centre to train young talent -- at Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)