Indian teacher urges others to vie for global teacher prize

An Indian teacher who was shortlisted among the top 50 contestants for the Global Teacher Prize 2017 has called on Indians to nominate their favourite teacher for this year's competition.

Kavita Sanghvi urged Indians to join in the efforts to help raise the profile of teachers as nominations for the Global Teacher Prize 2018 opened across the world this week.

"We need great teachers to foster great minds otherwise, we will never tackle the world's problems. If teachers aren't respected, children won't listen to them, parents won't back them, and the most talented individuals will continue to disregard teaching as a fulfilling career option," Sanghvi, a physics teacher at MET Rishikul Vidyalaya school in Mumbai, said here.

"That is why I urge children and parents to nominate their favourite teacher for the Global Teacher Prize 2018 in order to help celebrate the work of our greatest teachers throughout India," she said.

Indian teachers can apply directly or can be nominated for an application and have the prospect of being shortlisted as the top 50 candidates later in the year, with their inspirational work and stories publicised globally to raise the bar within the profession.

Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell won the 2017 Global Teacher Prize in March this year in Dubai.

"I urge Indian teachers to apply for the Global Teacher Prize 2018 as it will inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and also shine a powerful spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over India and throughout the world every day," said Sunny Varkey, the Kerala-born founder of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize.

"Teachers matter. Now, more than ever before, we need great teachers to grow great minds in order to solve the world's problems," he said.

The applicants for the Global Teacher Prize 2018 will be whittled down to 50 (expected to be announced in December 2017) and then a final Top 10 unveiled by February next year.

The winner will be chosen from the 10 finalists by the Global Teacher Prize Academy made up of prominent individuals worldwide.

All 10 finalists will be flown to Dubai for an awards ceremony taking place at the Global Education and Skills Forum in March 2018.

The prize is open to currently working teachers who teach children that are in compulsory schooling, or are between the ages of five and 18. Teachers who teach on a part-time basis are also eligible, as are teachers of online courses. It is open to teachers in every kind of school and, subject to local laws, in every country in the world.

