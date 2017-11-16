IDOL admissions extended till November 30

The Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) at the University of Mumbai extended it's admission deadline yet again on Wednesday.

The varsity announced that the deadline for applying to various courses to IDOL that was supposed to get over on Wednesday evening has been extended upto November 30.

By the end of Wednesday, IDOL had received 60,000 admission confirmations a figure that is around 20,000 lesser than the total admissions done in 2016. "The deadline for admissions has been extended again to give more time to students who might still want to apply, " said an MU spokesperson.

With the recent extension, questions are now being raised over the delay in beginning the academic year for thousands of students registering under the institute. "first the admissions began late and now with these extensions, there seems to be utter chaos" said a student.

DNA had earlier reported about the delay in starting the admission process for around 32 various undergraduate and postgraduate courses under IDOL this year. The process which generally begins in July, only began in the second week of September. The delay took place after the university handed over the task of admissions to a new service provider MKCL without any prior preparation.