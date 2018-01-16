Trending#

ICAI to declare CA, CPT December exam results tomorrow at icaiexam.icai.org. Here is how you can check your marks 

  Tuesday 16 January 2018 17:43 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced that it will tomorrow declare the results of CA Final Examination, held in November 2017, and Common Proficiency Test (CPT), held in December 2017. The results will be uploaded on institute's official website - icaiexam.icai.org - around 2 pm on January 17, 2018, an ICAI notification said. 

 
Besides uploading on the website, the ICAI will also make the results available on the registered email ids of candidates. 

 
Here is how you can check your results: 

 
Candidates can visit any of the following websites to check their results- 

 
icaiexam.icai.orgcaresults.icai.orgicai.nic.in

 
Through SMS: 

 
To receive the result on your mobile through SMS, send a message in the specified format to 58888. 

 
For Final Examination result: 

 
CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)

 
For Common Proficiency Test result the following

 
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate)

 
Through email:

 
Here is how you can get your result on your primary email id:

 
Step 1: Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password

 
Step 2: Click on link “email registration”

 
Step 3: Before applying for result on email request, you verify the email id in your login, if not verified

 
 

    
   
