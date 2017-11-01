IBPS PO Prelims Result 2017: Here's how you can download your results

The results for the preliminary exams of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) that were conducted in October 2017 were declared on Wednesday.

Candidates who want to check their results will need their registration number and password genertaed at the time of registration.

The second step in the selection of probationary officers is a Main examination which will be conducted on November 26, 2017. After the Main examination, qualified candidates are called for an interview. The final and provisional allotment of POs will be complete by April 2018.

How to check IBPS PO 2017 Preliminary Exam Result?

Step one: Go to official website: www.ibps.in

Step two: Click on the result link for IBPS PO/MT 2017 Preliminary Exam.

Step three: In the new window, enter your registration id and password.

Step four: Submit your details an d view your result.