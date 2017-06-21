Host of issues raised in DU's Academic Council meet

A host of issues like promotions, pensions, extension of PhD programme et al were discussed at the Delhi University's Academic Council meet here today.

The Zero Hour of the meeting, which began at 10 AM, continued for nine hours wherein issues related to promotions, pensions, delay in issuing confirmation letters to professors, issue of university health centre, extension of PhD period for candidates, e-procurement process etc were raised, said a council member.

Two resolutions on absorption of adhoc and temporary teachers were also moved by the members.

Some of the agendas which await approval from the Academic Council are consideration of inspection committee report on conversion of Dayal Singh Evening College into full-fledged day college and approval of academic calendars for UG and PG courses.

Five-year integrated Journalism course and PG Diploma in Cyber Security are some of the other important items expected to get approval from the council members.

