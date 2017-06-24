HC notice to CBSE on detention of class XI students of KV

The Madras High Court has issued notice to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the management of a school here on a petition alleging that several standard IX students had been detained and compelled to repeat the class.

The petition was filed by K Santhosh Kumar, father of a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya - IIT(M) campus here, alleging that the school had detained 42 students of class IX including his son, and was compelling them to re-study.

He also said that the school's action was contrary to a circular issued by the CBSE to do away with the concept of examinations till class XII.

Admitting the plea, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana issued notice to the CBSE and the school management, seeking their reply within two weeks.

The petitioner said his son S Adithya Yegan had been studying in the school since standard I and had completed standard IX in the 2016-17 academic year.

"My son was supposed to be promoted to class X by the school management, but was detained along with 41 others. The management is compelling them to redo the course." "To my understanding, the CBSE has issued several circulars to do away with the concept of examinations and promote students till standard XII without detaining them. But despite such circulars, the school has detained my son," he submitted.

Pointing out that the total strength of class IX was 141, the petitioner said approximately 35 per cent of students in the class had failed to clear the exams, which showed that something was seriously wrong with the present management of the school.

To bring out the truth and test the real competence of the 42 "failed" students, the petitioner appealed to the court to direct the authorities concerned to conduct a re-examination for them in a place other than the particular school and take a decision based on the marks obtained.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)