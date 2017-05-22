GUCET 2017 Results: Check gseb.org for Gujarat CET Result 2017 to be published tomorrow

GUJCET 2017 results will be published tomorrow. Check gseb.org for the results.

Students who appeared for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) will get to know their result tomorrow, on May 23rd. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to publish the result at 8AM in the morning.

The marksheets will be subsequently available for GUJCET Result 2017 from the district distribution centres. They will be available distributed from 10AM to 4PM, according to a communique sent by GSHSEB.

The result can be accessed by logging on to the official websites.

The GUJCET is for admission to courses in engineering and degree and diploma pharmacy courses for both medical and non medical streams. This year GUJCET 2017 exam was conducted on May 12. So GSHSEB needs to be credited for publishing Gujarat CET Result 2017 in a short period of time. Fate of nearly 2.5 lakh students who appeared for GUJCET 2017 will be decided tomorrow.

Here's how you can check GUJCET Result 2017

1. Log on to any one of the official websites gujcet.gseb.org, gseb.org

2. Check for the link which will display the Gujarat CET Result 2017

3. Keep roll number and other credentials handy

4. Click on the result and keep a print out of it for future reference.

According to reports, the admission for entry in engineering and pharmacy courses will have 40% weightage of the GUJCET result. Rest 60% is the class XII result of the four semestars.

GSHSEB last conducted GUJCET in the year 2012. After that students gave exam under Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). But the government owing to pressure from students and parents have decided to revert to the old system.

Best of luck to all the students who appeared for GUJCET 2017.