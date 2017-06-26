Government constitutes committee to prepare final draft of

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry on Tuesday appointed a new nine-member panel, under the Chairmanship of eminent scientist Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan,who headed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from 1994 to 2003, to work on a New Education Policy (NEP).

The council will start its work with immediate effect.

In an exhaustive democratic exercise carried over the 30 months, the HRD ministry has received thousands of suggestions from, educationists, teachers, experts, students and other stakeholders from across the country.

Regional conferences were organized where state governments have given their detailed opinions.

The Rajya Sabha debated the issues and a special education dialogue was organised in which 48 MPs from all parties participated. Many MPs have given their views in writing.

Meanwhile, on the MyGov platform 26, 000 people gave their views online.

The other members of the committee are: Dr. VasudhaKamat a prominent academician from the field of education technology who has contributed extensively towards school education. She was also Vice-Chancellor of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women's University (SNDT), Mumbai; K.J. Alphonse holds administrative experience of practical challenges in implementation of school education reforms. He was instrumental in achieving 100 percent literacy rate in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts of Kerala; Dr. Manjul Bhargava a professor of Mathematics in Princeton University USA. He was awarded field medal in mathematics at a quite young age for his contributions to Gauss number theory; Dr Ram Shankar Kureel, Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Social Sciences Mhau, Madhya Pradesh has published various national and international papers on inclusion of the marginalized in mainstream education and development; Dr T.V.Kattimani , Vice-Chancellor of Tribal University, Amarkantak. He is from the field of language education and mass communication; Krishna Mohan Tripathy has vast experience of implementation of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and was also Chairperson of Uttar Pradesh High School and Intermediate Examination Board; Dr Mazhar Asif is a Professor of Persian in Guwahati University. Under his research mentorship, the first Persian-Assamese-English dictionary was compiled and Dr. M.K.Shridharis, former Member Secretary of Karnataka Innovation Council and Karnataka Knowledge Commission. A Divyang scholar, he is also a member of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE).

