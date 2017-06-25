GB Pant Engineering College to see fresh protest for permanent

Students of GB Pant Engineering College (GBPEC) here are planning to launch a fresh round of protests to demand a permanent campus for the institute.

Started 10 years ago by the Delhi government, the college operates from a campus in Okhla which it shares with an ITI institute. It lacks basic infrastructure also.

On March 7, the students had launched a protest with the slogan -- "we want campus". They had started their protest by sleeping in their classrooms at night.

The protest was called off on April 29 after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to fulfill their demands.

The students and teachers, however, claim the construction work for a new campus has not started yet and hence, they will again go on a strike when colleges reopens next month after summer vacation.

"In a follow-up meeting, we had told the CM we will get back to protesting if he does not deliver on the promise.

Since he has not delivered, we will start a massive protest again," said Joshil K Abraham, assistant professor (English) and HOD (Humanities and Applied Sciences).

He said a date for the protest has not been finalised yet.

"But this time, we will not stop until our demand is met by the government. We will no longer believe the government until the work is done," he said.

During their first round of protest, Abraham had on April 5 proceeded on indefinite hunger strike.

He ended his 25-day-long fast on April 29 after Kejriwal assured action against corrupt officials and promised, among other things, a 23-acre campus.

