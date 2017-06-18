Ensure 50pc quota in pvt med colleges in UG courses also:CPI-M

CPI(M) today said the Puducherry government should ensure private medical colleges allot 50 per cent of total seats in the first year MBBS to students being sponsored under government quota in the 2017-18 academic year.

Party's local unit Secretary R Rajangam said in a release here that the colleges each year earmark only between 30 and 35 per cent seats though they are bound to earmark 50 percent.

The territorial government was also keeping quiet without ensuring adherence by colleges to this stipulation, he said.

He demanded that the government also fix the fees for the students in first year MBBS course.

The 50 per cent quota earmarked for PG courses in private colleges and deemed universities and also fees fixed for government sponsored students should be adopted in the undergraduate courses also, he said.

Rajangam alleged that private schools were holding parents to ransom by levying heavy fees and added that the government should adhere to the fee structure recommended by the Fees committee for such schools.

