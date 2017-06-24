DU admission: High cut-offs, overloaded website play

High cut-offs in certain courses, overloaded website and some colleges mandating original class XII mark sheets played a dampener on the first day of admission to Delhi University colleges today.

The overloaded website of the varsity was inaccessible for quite some time, forcing students to flock to their respective colleges of choice.

According to the admission rules, applicants need to study the cut-off list, select courses and colleges on the university website, take print out of the admission slip and finally approach the respective colleges with the slip and required documents.

"The admission portal of the varsity was not accessible.

Thus, students could not take out the print out, resulting in less number of students turning up for admission. However, it was still a normal crowd, considering the high cut-offs and the holiday on Sunday and Monday," said a professor from Ramjas College.

We are though expecting a good number of applications on Tuesday, he said.

Breaking away from tradition, off-campus colleges have announced higher cut-offs similar to those announced by North and South campus (on-campus) colleges, this year.

Meanwhile, students from Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu, who are yet to receive their original class XII mark sheets, were in knots when some colleges denied admitting them.

The issue was, however, resolved as the colleges accepted their applications after receiving an undertaking from the students stating that the originals will be submitted within a stipulated time.

Associate Professor of SRCC, Reena Chadha said, "There was an issue due to an earlier instruction by the varsity. Now we are admitting students by taking an undertaking from them to submit the originals within a stipulated time." "What can we do if the government has not provided us with the marksheets? The varsity could have avoided the confusion if it anticipated the issue," said a student who did not wish to be identified.

The Delhi University announced its first cut-off list for the academic year 2017-18 for merit-based undergraduate courses, with many registering a drop in cut-offs across colleges.

The highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

The next cut off is expected to be out by July 1.

