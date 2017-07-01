DU 2nd cut-off out, highest 98.25 pc for LSR psychology course

The Delhi University today announced the second cut-off for admissions to various merit- based undergraduate courses, with the highest 98.25 per cent for BA (Hons) Psychology in Lady Shri Ram College for Women.

The second highest was 97.75 per cent in BA (Hons) Journalism in the same college.

The Delhi University had announced its first cut-off on June 23 and the highest was 99.66 per cent for BSc (Hons) Electronics in SGTB Khalsa College.

Admissions for BA(Hons) political science and BA programmes in Hindu college have been closed for all categories, however subsequent cut-offs may be declared if there are any cancellation of admissions.

For the much preferred BA (Hons) English course in Lady Shriram College, the cut-off was 97.50 per cent.

Cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics in the the Hindu College was 97.25 per cent.

The lowest cut-off of 44.75 per cent for BA (Hons) Sanskrit has been announced by Lakshmibai College.

Eligible candidates can visit the institutes between July 1 and July 4 between 10 am and 1 pm for morning colleges and between 4 pm and 7 pm for evening colleges.

"After approval of admission by respective colleges, the applicant has to make online payment," the release stated.

Admission to 54,000 undergraduate seats of various DU colleges received over 2.5 lakh applications.

The next cut-off list will be announced on July 7.

