Despite calls for Maharashtra bandh, schools and colleges to remain open on Wednesday

On Tuesday, Mumbai observed protests across various parts of the city, particularly the Eastern suburbs after there was violence at Bhima Koregaon over an event attended by Dalits to celebrate a historic 200-year-old battle.

Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) leader Prakash Ambedkar has called for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow to protest the state government's "failure" to stop the violence at Bhima Koregaon village in Pune district yesterday.

He said the Maharashtra Democratic Front, Maharashtra Left Front, besides 250 organisations, have supported tomorrow's shutdown.

However, schools and colleges are most likely going to remain open. The Deputy Director of School Education said Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde has not declared a holiday and it would be up to the parents to decide whether they wanted to send their children to school or not.

However, students might have some trouble in reaching school as the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) declared that school buses will not run tomorrow.

Anil Garg, the president of the association said: “Seeing the situation in the morning shift if things are in control. We will take decision for afternoon shift. Since it is beyond our control we cannot take risk. It is up to individual operators to decide to close or not, after seeing the situation.”

Similarly, Mumbai University is conducting 13 under-graduate and post-graduate examinations for students tomorrow and they are likely to be conducted as per schedule.

Four examinations are in the first half and nine will be conducted in second half according to public relation officer of Mumbai University.

At an event yesterday to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, a youth was killed and several others were seriously injured after violence erupted following an argument over the celebrations.

Dalit leaders commemorate the British victory over the Peshwa's army at Bhima-Koregaon 200 years ago, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community -- then considered untouchables -- were part of the East India Company's forces.

Some right-wing groups of Pune had opposed the celebrations of the "British" victory, which led to the arguments and violence yesterday.

Incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism were reported from Bhima-Koregaon in Shiroor tehsil, when people were headed towards the war memorial in the village, the police had said.

The violence sparked off protests in various parts of Maharashtra today, including in Mumbai, where the agitators staged a rail roko at Chembur.

